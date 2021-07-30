Home
MPD sees rise in pushback during Bear Creek Greenway clean-ups

MEDFORD, Ore. —The massive Bear Creek Greenway clean-up project continues in Medford. But as the livability team works on more campsites, homeless advocates continue the fight.

Medford Police say it’s cleaned up 99 camps so far since the passage of the city’s prohibited camping ordinance. We’re told this week though, there was significant pushback, from people not wanting to leave.

The livability team says its removed 535 cubic yards of trash so far. That’s equal to almost 18, 30-yard dumpsters.

We’re told homeless advocates gathered outside this campsite Thursday.

“They brought a large contingent of our local homeless advocates down there to surround their camp and be out there, there was a lot of push back this week,” said Sgt. Kirkpatrick.

MPD says a total of 1 arrest has been made from the entire cleanup process, in just under 3 months.

Kirkpatrick says the team is going to continue its work to find other options for people.

