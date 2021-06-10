Oregon legislators concerned about potential surge in evictions following end to moratorium

SALEM, Ore — The eviction moratorium that went into effect in April of 2020, is set to expire on June 30th.
The order was placed in response to people laid off from their jobs or underwent pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. It prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent.
People covered under the order, will be required to resume paying rent July 1st. The state says it gathered significant emergency funding for tenants and landlords to cover any debt.
“Our goal in all of this, is to make sure that our housing stock is stable when we come out of the pandemic,” Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh told NBC5. “We want to make sure we have landlords who are whole, and tenants who are stable, and don’t have a big debt of unpaid rent to carry forward.”
With the order ending at the end of the month, Legislators extended the normal five day eviction notice period to ten days. Renters involved have until February 2022 to fully pay off any owed debt.
The online application also allows for tenants to get utilities, water and broadband paid off. The form can be found here: Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]