Oregon National Guard helping Rogue Valley hospitals Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Struggling to keep up with current COVID-19 numbers, Southern Oregon hospitals are finally getting some help this week. Governor Kate Brown ordered Oregon National Guard Soldiers into action Friday.
The Oregon National Guard will help Asante hospitals in the Rogue Valley, as well as other hospitals statewide. NBC5 News was told soldiers will be doing everything from janitorial work to helping administer COVID-19 tests.
“They’re able to reach to their experience in the community and their occupation vocation and be able to use that when we’re assigned a mission similar to this, which is out of the typical military scope,” said Major Chris Clyne.
While Oregon National Guard has medical personnel none have been requested to come to Southern Oregon. Jackson County has requested a field hospital. There’s no word on the status of that request.
