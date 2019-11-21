Oregon Senators request changes on federal regulations of hemp

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Local hemp farmers are applauding a request by Oregon Senators to change some federal regulations for the crop.
The requested changes would extend the timeline for testing, remove the requirement that labs be D.E.A. registered, as well as follow Oregon’s pre-harvest sampling protocols.
The main request is that hemp gets a higher T.H.C. threshold than .5%.
Hemp farmers say the USDA’s regulations are too low.
Justin Tomde, founder of Phytonyx a local hemp seed company, says he spoke with Senator Wyden personally about the regulations.
“They reached out to stakeholders in the hemp industry here in Oregon to really understand what our concerns were and they addressed them directly with the USDA, so we’re grateful to have that kind of support,” said Tomde.
The USDA is taking public comment now.
