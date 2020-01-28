Oregon Shakespeare Festival hires intimacy director

ASHLAND, Ore.– Oregon Shakespeare Festival is looking to take the lead in wake of the “Me Too” movement.
This month the famous company welcomed its first resident intimacy director, Sarah Lozoff. OSF says an intimacy director is someone who helps choreograph suggestive scenes and make performers comfortable with their art.
Lozoff is certified through the National “Intimacy Directors and Coordinators.”
OSF says she’ll provide more safety and security to the actors, who are often put in compromising positions in their roles.
CJ Martinez said, “Helping artists achieve their best work. and also maintain the integrity of the profession of their art.”
OSF says it’s the first flagship theater to hire a full-time intimacy director and hopes others will follow.
The non-profit said making performers comfortable is a priority.