Oregon State University requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students, employees

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is announcing it’s plans to require students to be vaccinated before they return.

The university made the announcement late Tuesday. The requirement is for all students and staff working on campus starting Fall 2021. Some students and staff may get an exemption in line with state and federal regulation.

This comes after both the California State University and University of California announced vaccine requirements. Lewis and Clark, University of Portland and Willamette University all require them as well.

Southern Oregon University is not requiring vaccinations.

