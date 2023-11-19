Organizations project a busy travel week

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, many organizations are expecting travel rates to drastically increase.

This even goes for those who are trying to get a jump and start their travels early.

AAA has been tracking travel rates for Thanksgiving since 2000.

And they are projecting this season to be the third busiest they’ve seen.

They also say that nearly 89% of travelers will be driving.

At the same time, the Oregon Department of Transportation is also warning people traveling, it could be busy.

ODOT’s Julie Denney said, “we really want to emphasize the importance for people to plan ahead, check your route, check the weather forecast. Look at Trip Check to check the road conditions and be sure to carry an emergency kit with all the things you’ll need just in case of any closures.”

ODOT says an emergency kit should carry items like food, water, phone chargers and more.

You should be sure you have items like spare tires and jumper cables as well.

