OSAA loosens mask requirements for sporting events

WILSONVILLE, Ore — Following recent guidance from the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon School Activities Association is relaxing its mask guidelines for outdoor and indoor sports.
Fully vaccinated students, staff, volunteers and fans are not required to wear face coverings if their vaccination status is checked.
Face coverings are not required at all for outdoor sporting events, though distancing and capacity restrictions remain in effect.
“These provisions are optional for the venue operators,” OSAA officials stated in a press release Wednesday. “School districts, charter schools, and private schools may still choose to require face coverings at these events.”
Central Point School District 6 shared on Facebook that its immediately adopting the new guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and OSAA.
Medford School District says its mask requirements indoors will remain in place until it develops a plan to check vaccination statuses.
ODE’s RSSL Face Covering Requirements Clarification bulletin can be found here.
