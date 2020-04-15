OSHA to begin spot-checks on businesses

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health, or OSHA, will soon be conducting spot-checks of businesses to make sure employers are complying with requirements around the coronavirus pandemic.
The spot checks are being done at businesses that OSHA has already received complaints about.
OSHA says between March 2nd and April 12th, it has received nearly 3,000 complaints related to coronavirus.
The division typically receives just over 2,000 complaints in a single year.
“We think that through our enforcement, but also education efforts, some of this is about clarifying with employers their responsibilities,” said OSHA public information officer, Aaron Colvin.
These spot checks are in addition to on-site inspections OSHA has already been conducting.
