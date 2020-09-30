Overview of Josephine Co. candidates in November election

With election day only 5 weeks away, Josephine Co. voters have more than just the presidential race to think about. Three major seats could change hands with implications at the county and state levels. There’s two-state legislature seats up for grabs, as well as a county commissioner seat.
“This is not the time for on-the-job training,” said Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung hoping his experience will help him get reelected to a second term.
DeYoung needed more than 50% of the vote to beat challenger Ron Smith back in May. Now with no one else splitting the vote, the two of them will face off in November.
DeYoung is pointing to the push for the controversial jail tax levy a few years ago as proof that he can get the job done.
“I can’t tax you. Myself and the two other commissioners can’t tax you,” said DeYoung.
Smith believes the focus needs to be elsewhere – and specifically on the areas drug problem.
“It’s a source on a lot of our crime, it’s a source of most of our homelessness and so it’s a real problem,” said Smith.
One other seat on the board of commissioners will also be new in 2021. Current Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertshiger was already elected in May to the board. He’s taking the seat currently held by Commissioner Lily Morgan.
Lily Morgan is running for Grants Pass’ seat in the Oregon State House of Representatives held by the retiring Carl Wilson. Like many republicans Morgan says she’s pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, and all for lowering taxes. But she also says her work as a parole officer gives her a unique perspective.
“I am unashamedly supportive of our law enforcement. But I also want to make sure we’re having real conversations about what can we approve upon, what can we continue to do to make sure that everybody is heard,” said Morgan.
Her opponent, Democrat Jerry Morgan, no relation, didn’t immediately respond to our request for an interview.
The musical chairs continue in Josephine Co. with the race to replace Baertshiger in the State Senate. Art Robinson is seeking it, after failing to beat Congressman Peter DeFazio four times. Robinson says he’d support another Republican Walkout in Salem like we’ve seen in recent years if the situation comes to it.
“Yes, I think that if we can stop a piece of legislation that is poisonous for the people of Oregon and we need to do it with our tactics I’m not against it. I think they did a good job by walking out,” said Robinson.
Democratic candidate, Jerry Allen is staunchly against anyone not doing their duty to represent the people in the Capitol.
“Within the first 30 days, I will put forward a law making it a crime to violate your oath of office by running out of state to avoid quorum,” said Allen.
Josephine Co. voters will also have to select a new county treasurer. Registered voters should be on the lookout for their mail-in ballot starting October 14.
