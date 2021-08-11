Pacific Power says no outages are expected due to extreme heat

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Oregon, due to the excessive high temperatures. Despite the heatwave, Pacific Power says it doesn’t expect any heat-related service interruptions.
However, it says extreme weather, was the potential to produce outages. Its team is closely monitoring the system and will respond if an outage of any nature occurs.
“The hot spells don’t come out of nowhere, and we’re able to manage the supply and production of energy and the transportation of it through the transmission lines, so that’s not something we’re anticipation during this heatwave,” said Pacific Power Spokesperson, Tom Gauntt.
Pacific Power has programs to help you if you’re behind in paying your bills.
Visit pacificpower.net for more support.
