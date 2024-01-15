Paddington Station reopening delayed

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 reported that the Paddington Station in Ashland is undergoing some changes and was expected to open Sunday (1/14/2024).

However, staff say their re-opening day is postponed to Wednesday (1/17/2024).

One of the co-owners tells us that the 120-year-old building was due for some repairs.

Management says it’s taking advantage of the slow winter season, to start an early spring cleaning for the store.

Workers are removing old linoleum, building a new staircase, installing solar window films and beautifying the sidewalks.

But staff tell us that they’re expecting to open by Wednesday (1/17/2024) due to some delays.

However, they say their sister stores are still open, Inspired by Oregon and Paddington Jewel Box in Ashland.

