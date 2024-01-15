Paddington Station reopening delayed

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 14, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 reported that the Paddington Station in Ashland is undergoing some changes and was expected to open Sunday (1/14/2024).

However, staff say their re-opening day is postponed to Wednesday (1/17/2024).

One of the co-owners tells us that the 120-year-old building was due for some repairs.

Management says it’s taking advantage of the slow winter season, to start an early spring cleaning for the store.

Workers are removing old linoleum, building a new staircase, installing solar window films and beautifying the sidewalks.

But staff tell us that they’re expecting to open by Wednesday (1/17/2024) due to some delays.

However, they say their sister stores are still open, Inspired by Oregon and Paddington Jewel Box in Ashland.

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
