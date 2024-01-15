Local screening of a film shot on the Southern Oregon coast

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 14, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Following up on a feature film shot on the Southern Oregon coast, which has two limited screenings.

Bad Fish was shot almost entirely on the Southern Oregon coast.

A lot of the talent in front of and behind the cameras are Southern Oregon locals.

Without giving too much away, the thriller film follows an investigation into mermaids, terrorizing a town.

Bad Fish will have one screening in Brookings, which is sold out, Tuesday (1/16/2024).

But Wednesday (1/17/2024, you can watch with the film with the director and cast members at the Varsity Theater in Ashland.

Maximus Osburn
