Parade honors local radio legend Larry Neal

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A surprise parade today(Saturday) in Central Point honored a Rogue Valley radio legend.
Larry Neal was one of the first voices on 100.3 KRWQ back in 1980.
He retired early in 2017 to focus on treating his neurological cancer, Glioblastoma Multiforme.
Cars drove past his home to wish him well and give their support.
“Really just make him feel happy. We just want to bring a smile to his face, that’s why we’re all here. He’s been an amazing role model and inspiration to everybody here and it’s just our way to give back to him,” current Q100.3 morning show co-host, Ashley Main, said.
Q100.3 aired a special one-hour broadcast during the parade with some of Neal’s favorite songs and personal dedications.
They will soon post it online for anyone who missed it.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.