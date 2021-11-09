Parents plea for help, missing Grants Pass son hasn’t been seen since August

Mariah Mills
Posted by by Mariah Mills November 8, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 8, 2021

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The parents of a missing Grants Pass man are asking the public for help finding him.

A photo of Brian Moore’s Mazda. Courtesy of Ellie Moore.

38-year-old Brian Moore has been missing since August 24th.

His parents tell me he moved back to the area only 12 days before he disappeared. Moore’s parents, Ellie and Thomas, say their son contacted them nearly everyday before going missing.

They say he’d just bought a 2003 Mazda and was planning to visit his son in Crescent City, California.

RELATED: Josephine County investigators continue search for missing man

His parents say they just want to make sure he is safe.

“We love our son. We’re together on this. We love you, please come back home,” said Thomas Moore.

“Come back, we’ll figure it out, everything is fixable,” said Ellie Moore.

At this time, Moore’s parents say the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after Brian’s car was spotted near Glendale. They say when a tow truck came to pick up the car, it was gone.

If you have any information on Brian Moore’s whereabouts, contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.