Parents plea for help, missing Grants Pass son hasn’t been seen since August

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The parents of a missing Grants Pass man are asking the public for help finding him.

38-year-old Brian Moore has been missing since August 24th.

His parents tell me he moved back to the area only 12 days before he disappeared. Moore’s parents, Ellie and Thomas, say their son contacted them nearly everyday before going missing.

They say he’d just bought a 2003 Mazda and was planning to visit his son in Crescent City, California.

His parents say they just want to make sure he is safe.

“We love our son. We’re together on this. We love you, please come back home,” said Thomas Moore.

“Come back, we’ll figure it out, everything is fixable,” said Ellie Moore.

At this time, Moore’s parents say the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after Brian’s car was spotted near Glendale. They say when a tow truck came to pick up the car, it was gone.

If you have any information on Brian Moore’s whereabouts, contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.