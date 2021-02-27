Home
Paschal Winery swans adopt goose as one of their own

TALENT, Ore. —Paschal Winery in Talent is experiencing a real-life ugly duckling situation, well… goose-ling.

After years of thinking the two swans living on the Paschal Winery’s pond were boys, owner Rory Calhoun found it pretty surprising to find them nesting.

“I took some pictures of it and sent it to my wife and said we have our first baby swan, ” says Calhoun.

But, things got even stranger still when Calhoun’s wife Aga pointed out a problem.

And she said that’s not a baby swan that looks like a goose to me,” says Calhoun.

Calhoun says a Canadian goose laid an egg in the swan’s nest, and the momma swan – did what momma swans do, she sat on it.

And ever since hatching, the goose, now named Kevin- thinks he’s a swan.

“He kinda thinks he’s a swan so he’s just been hanging out,” says Calhoun.

The two have owned the winery for over 20 years and say they have never seen anything like this.

Calhoun says while Kevin can fly, he doesn’t leave because he believes he is a swan, and birds of a feather stick together.

“He thinks he’s one of the group,” says Calhoun.

Paschal Winery has 4 swans, Kevin the goose, and the occasional geese who stop by for a visit.

Calhoun says other geese try and recruit Kevin, but he remains true to his swan family.

“We don’t know if he’s going to stick around or if Kevin is going to go so we’ll see time will tell. He’s definitely part of the family,” says Calhoun.

Calhoun says people come to the winery just to visit Kevin.

He truly is the golden goose.

To follow Kevin’s journey, visit Pascal Winery’s Facebook page.

