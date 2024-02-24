Pear Blossom Run shirt design announced

MEDFORD, Ore. — Spring is quickly approaching and that means the annual Pear Blossom Festival is too.

The Rogue Valley Family YMCA held a contest for the 2024 Pear Blossom Run t-shirt design and we finally know what it looks like.

The winning design was created by Medford resident Cindy Walker, who is also a volunteer yoga instructor at the YMCA.

The shirts are $15 and can be purchased online when you register for the race at http://rvymca.org.

The Pear Blossom Runs are the YMCA’s largest fundraising event, bringing together runners and walkers from all over Oregon and beyond to enjoy either the 10-mile or 5K race on April 13th.

