Police looking for suspects, after armed robbery reported in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are on the lookout for several suspects, after a reported armed robbery in west Medford Thursday evening.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a robbery was reported at 9:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of Finley Ln. That’s where police said multiple suspects, one woman and two men, came to the property to collect personal items belonging to a former tenant. Police say the former tenant is the female suspect.

Police say the suspects then threatened the homeowner and took unknown property before fleeing the scene.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading on the investigation. The Medford Police Department was also on scene.

