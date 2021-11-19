Police looking for suspects, after armed robbery reported in Medford

Anna Weeks
Anna Weeks November 18, 2021
November 18, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are on the lookout for several suspects, after a reported armed robbery in west Medford Thursday evening.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a robbery was reported at 9:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of Finley Ln. That’s where police said multiple suspects, one woman and two men, came to the property to collect personal items belonging to a former tenant. Police say the former tenant is the female suspect.

Police say the suspects then threatened the homeowner and took unknown property before fleeing the scene.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading on the investigation. The Medford Police Department was also on scene.

NBC5 News is working to get more details. Stay with us for more on this developing story.

Anna Weeks is the anchor of NBC5 News at 5 and 11 and Your Place @7 with Anna Weeks. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Originally from the Portland area, Anna loves exploring Southern Oregon. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, and watching sports.