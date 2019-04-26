Prepare Your Pantry for April’s “Do One Thing” campaign

Medford, Ore — Every month the City of Medford is encouraging residents to do one simple thing to prepare for an emergency.
This month, the “Do One Thing” campaign is focusing on preparing a food storage plan before disaster strikes.
In case of a major disaster, emergency managers recommend having at least 2 weeks worth of rations.
That includes shelf stable foods like canned goods and dry ingredients like dried milk, pasta and beans that can last long periods of time.
For more information and a look at next month’s “One Thing” visit www.readyMedford.org.
