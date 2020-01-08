Prescribed burns clear dozens of acres in Ashland watershed and Applegate

Ashland, Ore — Fire crews were hard at work in the mountains above Ashland preparing our National Forest for fire season.
The National Forest Service along with Grayback Forestry set more than 80 acres of land on fire to clear the underbrush of the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest.
With rain and snow expected weather conditions over the next few days make today the perfect opportunity to clear fuels on the forest floor.
“With wildfire control it gives us a good point to make a stand if we do get a large wildfire through here it’s an area where we can have a better chance of catching the fire or stopping it,” said Burn Boss Kit Colvenson with the National Forest Service
The Forest Service also cleared dozens of acres in the Applegate. The hope to clear more than 1,000 acres in total before the next fire season.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.