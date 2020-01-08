Home
Prescribed burns clear dozens of acres in Ashland watershed and Applegate

Ashland, Ore — Fire crews were hard at work in the mountains above Ashland preparing our National Forest for fire season.

The National Forest Service along with Grayback Forestry set more than 80 acres of land on fire to clear the underbrush of the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest.

With rain and snow expected weather conditions over the next few days make today the perfect opportunity to clear fuels on the forest floor.

“With wildfire control it gives us a good point to make a stand if we do get a large wildfire through here it’s an area where we can have a better chance of catching the fire or stopping it,” said Burn Boss Kit Colvenson with the National Forest Service

The Forest Service also cleared dozens of acres in the Applegate. The hope to clear more than 1,000 acres in total before the next fire season.

