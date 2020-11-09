President-Elect Joe Biden discusses COVID-19 advisory board

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris were briefed by an advisory board Monday.
After that meeting, the former Vice President gave remarks on his plans to combat the deadly virus and boost the U.S. economy.
The president-elect also named some of the leaders who will be on his coronavirus task force, including former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Rick Bright—a whistleblower from the Trump administration who claims his early warnings about the pandemic were ignored and ultimately led to his removal.