President signs ‘Great American Outdoors Act’, sending billions to public lands

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, putting billions in funding toward long-deferred maintenance on public lands.

In a ceremony at the White House Tuesday morning, the president signed the bill into law, which also permanently protects the land and water conservation fund, sending $900 million annually to government agencies.

The house passed the bill two weeks ago, which was introduced back in March by Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. The senate passed it back in June.

The president touted the legislation as the first of its kind in decades and talked about other conservation measures from his administration.

