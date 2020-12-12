Proposed bill could force vaccinations on Oregon students

SALEM, Ore.– A proposed bill that would require Oregonian student to be vaccinated by 2022 could be added to the 2021 Oregon state legislature.
The state released a draft of the proposed bill last month, outlining how vaccination requirements would be upheld, especially in schools.
The draft says it would prohibit certain children from attending in person classes if the child is not given the required vaccinations before august 1st, 2022.
It would also remove religious or philosophical exemption from vaccination requirements for schools and children’s facilities.
The bill also would have the ability to allow certain students to attend school without being vaccinated if the student meets a certain criteria.
