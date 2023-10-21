Proposed changes to Lake of the Woods shifted

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 20, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Earlier this week, we told you about some expansion plans at Lake of the Woods, to help with visitor overflow.

The Lake of the Woods Resort, who’s behind the proposals says there’s going to be some changes.

The initial proposals included expanding parking lots, a 60- site RV park, widening their roads and more.

And while most of those elements are still being proposed, some are being retracted.

There were some concerns about the environment at the resort, with big projects like that 60-site RV park.

But after completing an environmental assessment, the resort says they’re no longer pushing for the RV park.

Instead, they’re focused on improving access and remodeling buildings and facilities.

The resort’s general manager, George Gregory said, “we have changed our focus a little bit and are focusing more on the long term, and the sustainability and the experience of the people who come here. Nobody wants Disneyland at the Lake of the Woods, and that’s kind of where we’re at with it.”

This doesn’t mean that the resort doesn’t plan on expanding areas to accommodate for higher visitor volumes.

They’re proposing around 10 additional cabins and expanding day-use parking areas.

Right now, the resort is waiting for the forest service’s review of the proposals.

The decision is expected to be finalized next spring.

Maximus Osburn
