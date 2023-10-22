Walk for domestic violence awareness in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – This morning, dozens of people walked for a cause around Pear Blossom Park in Medford, to spread awareness about domestic violence.

The walk organized by Community Works, stretched around a half-mile.

Once the walk was done, there were informational booths, food trucks, dancers and guest speakers.

The event honored those who passed away from domestic violence.

But aside from that, it also aimed to empower those who survived domestic violence and encourage anyone who is experiencing it to reach out for help.

Jackson County Community Justice’s Emily Morlet said, “go to your local law enforcement, go to Community Works, ACCESS, go to any of the community members that are here today to help you. We have lots of resources, we’ve seen your story, we know where to meet you and we can meet you where you’re at.”

The guest speakers emphasized that victims of domestic violence oftentimes feel alone and like they’re to blame.

But they say that that isn’t the case, and you can reach out to the Community Works 24/7 help line, (541) 779-4357.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.