Home
Protecting plants from the cold

Protecting plants from the cold

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The freezing temperatures can be dangerous for plants, so you’ll want to take steps to protect them.

Sub-freezing temperatures can kill crops, sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Four Seasons Nursery said summer annual plants like marigolds and begonias are most affected. They said the best things to do are shut off the sprinklers and cover the plants with a breathable material, old blankets or heavy sheets work best.

If you have any tropical plants, you’ll want to bring them indoors.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »