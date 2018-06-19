Puppy scam victims get surprised with free Pug

WHITE CITY, ORE. — In April, NBC5 News shared the story of a Grants Pass couple who were scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to adopt a pug online.
The day after our story aired, Melissa Hart of White City reached out with an unbelievable offer.
Her pug just had 9 puppies the day before. After watching the story on our website, the Hart family decided the best thing to do would be to give Linda & Roy Dwy a puppy for free.
“I really liked her idea to help, so we’re giving her a free pug,” said Gavin Hart.
The idea was a surprise for the Dwy’s.
“I was overwhelmed, I was crying and everything else,” said Linda Dwy
Hart invited the Dwy’s to their home to pick out the pug, and one instantly stole their hearts.
“She put all the male puppies on the table and I kind of looked around and I saw his face and I said that’s the one,” Dwy said.
Hart says it was the right thing to do but it was also a lesson in compassion for her son, Gavin.
“For us, it’s about instilling these behaviors in him. To grow up and be kind-hearted and helping people out when you can,” explained Hart.
And it’s that kindheartedness which restored the Dwy’s faith in humanity.
Both families say they have formed a friendship that will never be broken.
They plan to have regular outings with the families who adopted the other pugs as well.