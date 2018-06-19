Substation damage leaves thousands without power

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A damaged electrical transmission substation left about 64,000 people without power in southwestern Oregon Tuesday morning.
According to Pacific Power, the substation in Grants Pass was damaged by on-site construction work.
Starting at about 9:07 a.m., the outage affected residents all over the region from Rogue River to Cave Junction, including Grants Pass. Power was reportedly restored at about 9:39 a.m., Pacific Power said.
“We want to thank our customers for their patience,” said Christina Kruger, regional business manager for Pacific Power in southern Oregon. “We were able to restore power quickly, but we realize being without electricity is an inconvenience even for a short time.”