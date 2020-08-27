Racial justice, equity event planned for Saturday in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — An event and march to promote racial justice and equity is being planned in Rogue River this Saturday.
The ‘You Are Enough’ event is being organized by the ‘Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity.’ The group says the gathering will be peaceful and focuses on how racism affects children and young people of color in rural towns. They say participants will take part in a march to a local park for a cookout and an open mic will be available for anyone wanting to share their experiences.
The group says they want this to be family-oriented and shed light on the racism within smaller towns. Organizers says small, rural towns often have less diversity, than bigger cities and racism is prevalent.
“We have to focus on every single town and provide solidarity and education to every person in every part of southern Oregon,” Kayla Wade, president of Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity, said.
“It’s a reoccurring issue that I keep hearing and I can’t, as a parent of a biracial child, ignore it,” Dominique Toyer, vice president of Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity, said.
The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. The original location and plan had to be changed because the group says it received threats from several community members. More details about the event will be announced Friday.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.