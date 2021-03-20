RCC raises tuition & approves new fees for health care programs

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —On Tuesday, the Rogue Community College board approved several new fees. They will be for health care programs and courses for the next school year.
RCC is increasing its tuition by just under 3 and a half percent, it’s going from $116 per credit to $120 per credit for in-state tuition. But, the real increase comes in its health care programs.
Some of the most significant fee increases are for the new dental hygiene associate degree, and for the nursing program. Those will now cost $1600 per term.
“These programs have a low teacher to instructor ratio and so it is a little more expensive to run these programs, they also have very expensive equipment and use a lot of supplies that add to the cost of these programs,” says Lisa Stanton, Chief Financial Officer for RCC.
Stanton says there are plenty of financial resources available to students to help offset the increased fees.
