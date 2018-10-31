Re-branding Rogue Valley Youth for Christ

Bud Amundsen said the organization is changing its name so it does not have the limit the number of youths it is currently serving.
“Three years ago we were told by the national movement that we would have to limit the age range that we worth with in terms of young people,” Amundsen said, “so they can streamline their focus 11 to 19 [years old].”
Right now the organization works with youths 7 to 24.
By not changing its name the organization is able to continue to serve youths in that age range.
Amundsen said the organization has no hard feelings towards the national branch.
The name will be unveiled at a reception on November 1 at the City Life Community Center 529 Edwards Street, in Medford.
