Red Cross trainers providing local and national help

Medford, Ore.- The American Red Cross spent the day training potential disaster relief volunteers here in Medford and some of the trainers have been on the scene of disasters before.

Trainers with such experience are the Fendersons, who led today’s training. They’ve been to multiple natural disasters but Brian Fenderson says that Super Storm Sandy stands out the most.

Fenderson and his wife Ana volunteered there for two weeks helping those impacted by sandy. Together Fenderson and his wife ran the shelter that housed the driver of Emergency Response Vehicles.

Fenderson told NBC5 News that initially he was disappointed that he wasn’t assigned to a shelter with those impacted by Hurricane Sandy but after a few days of making the shelter feel like home to the ERV drivers, Fenderson says his outlook changed.

After teaching the six hour training today Fenderson plans to head back home to Salem where he has a family commitment for the next week.

After that…fenderson is planning to deploy with his wife wherever The Red Cross needs them most.

