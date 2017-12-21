Remembering Kevin Mayo

Brookings, Ore. — It’s clear Kevin Mayo touched many lives.
He was a protective older brother, a sweet child, a caring denturist and so much more.
“He was just so good-hearted. No ill will in his heart at all,” Kevin’s mother, Debbie Mayo, said.
Kevin Mayo’s life was a life cut short.
But it was also a life that was well-lived, as he accomplished more in his 25 years than many do in a lifetime.
“Anything that Kevin set his mind to he accomplished,” Kevin’s sister, Monique Kelly, said.
Kevin Mayo’s family says he was a man of many talents and many interests standing out since he was a child.
“You never knew if he had homework, you never worried about if he had homework, you never worried about his grades,” Kevin’s stepmother, Kismet Mayo said.
Kevin was known as an extremely intelligent person who got every answer right on jeopardy.
His ASVAB scores were in the top three percent in the nation and he proved himself a linguist when he became fluent in Persian Farsi.
“I couldn’t believe the first time that I heard him speaking Farsi,” Monique said.
He also spoke Pashto, Dari, Arabic and Spanish which made him highly desirable in foreign affairs.
“All of the military were trying to recruit him. And so we actually had to negotiate with all of them to pick which one would be best for him,” Kismet said.
Serving in the Army for three and a half years, his hard work was noticed when the CIA and other agencies tried to recruit him.
“He excelled there. We’re getting messages from people he served with,” Debbie said.
But after the military, Kevin had plans to expand his family’s denture business.
He and his brother, Chris, opened an Ashland clinic in August.
His clients were the next people impacted by Kevin’s life.
“They all speak so highly of him. He just had an exuberant personality,” Kismet said.
One client in particular says Kevin made an unforgettable mark on her life by providing more denture work than she could afford.
“Me and Kevin got these shirts cause we were doing dental work for people who couldn’t afford it. We were doing it for free,” Kevin’s brother, Chris Mayo, said.
However, Kevin’s passions didn’t stop there.
“He was buying motorcycle parts to buy a Harley. He’s a king of Craigslist,” Kismet and Kevin’s father, Chris, said.
Some of his father’s favorite memories of Kevin are when they would ride around on their motorcycles.
It’s clear he will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.
“I call his cell phone everyday… just to hear his voice,” Kevin’s father, Chris, said.
His lessons will live on forever.
“He would want us to live, and to be happy, and to love each other,” Kismet said.
And his fun, silly, care-free nature will always be able to bring laughter… even in the hardest of times.
“Kevin kissed his dad on the lips until he was 16 years old… till he was 16 years old!” Kevin’s father, Chris, said.
Kevin’s father says he’s thankful for the person who held Kevin’s hand in his last moments.
Kevin’s life will be celebrated this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Living Waters Foursquare Church in Brookings.
There will also be a gathering at Catalyst Seafood down in the harbor for refreshments after the service.
The Redwood Memorial Chapel in Brookings will be arranging a live cast of the service for those who cannot attend in person.
Kevin’s brother, Chris Mayo, hopes to live out Kevin’s legacy.
To support him, you can offer donations to a fund in the name of “Christopher S. Mayo”at Rogue Federal Credit Union.
You can also donate at the family’s Go-Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-funds-for-the-mayo-family