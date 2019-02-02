Home
Report: US Cellular community park brings in $100 million

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new report from the city of Medford shows U.S. Cellular Park has brought in more than $100 million to Medford’s economy, but to the Rogue Valley community, it means much more than money.

Since U.S. Cellular Community Park opened in 2008, it’s been a money maker in the Rogue Valley bringing in an estimated $11.5 million in 2018 alone.

“It’s 11 million dollars in economic impact that we’re finding that when people come to the park to use it for recreational purposes or coming our for tournaments they’re spending money at the local restaurants and staying at the local hotels,” Recreation Superintendent, Jesse Nyberg said.

It’s also where kids from all over the Rogue Valley play on local teams like Thunderstruck Baseball. They’re able to have a team no matter where they live in the Valley.

“We give kids an opportunity to play baseball who aren’t already in football or don’t have a team to go to because a lot of the teams around the valley for youth are school-based,” Thunderstruck Baseball Director, Sherri Rodriguez said.

The community park hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, it’s also a place for a kid and adult sports leagues. Offering everyone, from young to old, a place to play

“It means a lot because we’re going to a park like us cellular, we’re not going to any particular school we’re not going to a little league field we’re going to a community park which means it doesn’t matter where you’re from you’re welcome to play on that field,” Rodriguez said.

