MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission just released a report with data from 2021 regarding hate crimes in the state.

The report found the Oregon DOJ Bias Response Hotline got the most reports in its history with more than 2000-calls made last year.

The report says bias crimes have increased as extremist groups and other negative rhetorics toward minority communities have become more mainstream.

With anti-Asian bias crimes increaseing by 300% from 2020 to 2021.