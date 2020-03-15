Home
Republican headquarters in downtown Medford vandalized a third time

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Republican Office in downtown Medford has been vandalized yet again.

It happened around 7 pm on Friday night.

The office says the man responsible was captured on security footage.

This is the third time in the last few months that the republican office on east main has been vandalized.

“We have the video, provided it to the police. There were witnesses at the restaurant next door, at least one of them is willing to talk to the police, so we have hopes this time the culprit will be arrested,” said vice chair at the Jackson County Republican Office, Robin Lee.

A case has been opened with the Medford Police Department.

If you have any information, call MPD.

