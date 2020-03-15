First Oregonian dies from COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore — One person has died from COVID-19 in Oregon, according to health officials.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center and passed away on Saturday.
“Although we knew this day would come, it does not make it any easier to learn of the first Oregonian to succumb to this illness — an honored veteran who served giant country to protect the freedoms we all hold dear,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “The loss of one life to this disease is too many. Already, thousands around the world have felt the pain that casts its shadow over one family here in Oregon.”
The OHA said the man is not connected to the cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
While we knew we would arrive at this day at some point, it doesn’t lessen the impact,” said OHA director Patrick Allen. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the family of this individual who honorably served his country.”
Health officials said the man had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. They said the man had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.
