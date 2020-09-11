Home
Residents asked to stay out of level 3 evacuation zones

TALENT, Ore. — Residents are being asked to stay out of the level 3 evacuation zones by the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Office incident management team.

They say fire is dangerous enough, but when it goes through a town, there are other hazards. There are power lines down, natural gas leaks can become flammable and many other hazards.

“Fire has destroyed all the structure and all the safe guards that we normally have in place. They’re now gone, so the danger is still there even though we may not see active, burning fire,” Rich Tyler, incident management team, said.

When we asked about a timeline on when residents could return, he did not have an answer.

