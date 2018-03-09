Road rage incident leads to arrest

White City, Ore. — A Medford man is facing charges in an apparent road rage incident.
It happened Thursday on Highway 62.
The aftermath and arrest- all caught on camera.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric Henderson says the two men drove into a nearby parking lot where tensions grew stronger.
“When the young man pulled out a handgun, that really freaked a lot of people out,” Sergeant Eric Henderson said.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric Henderson says the incident started on Highway 62, but then continued in the Dollar Tree parking lot.
“I think it came down to just someone cutting someone off — whether that was intentional or an accident — but it’s still no excuse for something to continue on like that over here in a parking lot with kids and families outside here,” Sergeant Henderson said.
Police say the the argument was between Julio Romano-Baez and a 70-year-old.
According to Sergeant Henderson, Romano-Baez punched the elderly man in the face several times and then threatened him with a gun.
“During the assault he pulled out a handgun and allegedly pointed it at the elderly male’s face,” Sergeant Henderson said.
Sergeant Henderson says road rage incidents are on the rise, likely because more people are moving into the area.
But it’s not common to have an incident reach this level.
“Incidents like this are very rare where people actually get out of a car and start physically fighting,” Sergeant Henderson said.
The 70-year-old was treated for minor facial injuries and sent home.
Sergeant Henderson says the presence of sheriff’s deputies within two minutes is what ultimately helped diffuse the situation.
“The most important thing is everyone’s safety, and we want to make sure that we can get there to help you out wherever you’re at,” Sergeant Henderson said.
Romano-Baez was arrested on several charges.
If you’re ever in a road rage incident, you should call police right away to ask for help.
Sergeant Henderson says if you’re not able to safely pull over to call 9-1-1, you won’t get in trouble for calling police while driving.