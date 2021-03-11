Rogue Valley gyms “prepared” if Jackson County scales back to Extreme

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — With Jackson County being on extreme risk watch starting Friday, fitness centers are gearing up to scale back.
Rogue Rock Gym opened its doors in 2005, and is southern Oregon’s first and only full service indoor climbing gym.
Like many other fitness centers during the pandemic, it had to close its door twice within the past year.
Right now under the county’s high risk level, the center is open to 50 guests including walk-ins. Under extreme, it was only exclusively available for members.
“We just reopened back up February 1st. Hopefully its our last reopening.” Staff member Tyler Seutter said.
The Ashland Family YMCA, sees an average of 360 people per day. While it may not have had a capacity issue under the extreme level, the community relations director acknowledges that it did force changes to indoor activities allowed.
The “Y” and Rogue Rock say the hardest part of closing during the first part of shutdowns was not seeing their members. Despite potential restrictions, the YMCA plans to include indoor and outdoor classes next month.
“you don’t want to anticipate Jackson County going back to extreme but that is the reality.” Ashland Family YMCA community relations director Michele Mitzel said.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for KOBI. Follow on Twitter: @acarter_TV
Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthonyicarter