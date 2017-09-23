Rogue Valley Humane Society taking in 70 cats from hoarding house

Grants Pass, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Humane Society is rescuing 70 cats and a dog from a hoarding house this week.
Family of the woman notified the shelter this week. Thirty cats and kittens were rescued on Thursday.
Shelter workers said the person who owned them had the best of intentions, but was overwhelmed by the animals needs.
“Sometimes good people, you know, try to do the right thing,” Shelter worker Scot Roberts said. “And they see animals in need and they just start taking them in, and they get overwhelmed.”
Several of the cats who were rescued have medical issues. With a staff that’s already stretched thin, the medical problems makes it even more difficult to give them the care they need.
“We do run on kind of a shoe string budget, so that really taxes our financial situation, so anything the public can do to support us in this, and support our spay and neuter programs,” Roberts said.
The Humane Society has reached out for help, but other agencies are full, as well. Workers are asking for the community’s help. If you can donate food or supplies, your time, or can foster any of the healthy animals, the Humane Society would like to hear from you.
This situation is going to get even more intense in the coming days. The Humane Society expects to rescue another 40 cats over the weekend.
The Rogue Valley Humane Society is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, October 21. Workers are hoping the cats will be adoptable by then.
The Howl-oween event is being held at the Humane Society on Scenic drive, from 11:30 – 4 in the afternoon.