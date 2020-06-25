Rogue Valley pivoting outdoors and wineries, attracting more tourists

ASHLAND, Ore. – The pandemic is having Rogue Valley hotels shift the way it markets to prospective visitors.
With staple events, such as the Britt and Oregon Shakespeare Festivals postponing their 2020 seasons hotel operators say there are less large group bookings.
The Neuman Hotel Group operates Ashland Springs, Ashland Hills, Inn at the Commons in Medford, and Lithia Springs Resort. It’s staff says it’s focusing on marketing the outdoors and wineries to draw in tourists. As the state starts to reopen even more local hotels say there’s an uptick in tourists.
“We are seeing more and more Californians, Washington so people are very cooped up in those places with bigger populations and escaping,” said Neuman Hotel Group’s
Rogue Regency Inn in Medford tells NBC5 News all of it’s group reservations were canceled, but it’s still at a 54 percent occupancy rate. Typically, the hotel is around 80% this time of year.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]