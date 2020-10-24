Rogue Valley Symphony donates dozens of instruments

PHOENIX, Ore.–When the Almeda Fire claimed hundreds of homes and countless possessions on September 8th, The Rogue Valley Symphony says there was no question. They wanted to help kids like Bryan Flores hear the music again.
“I couldn’t grab all my things. I only grabbed my clothes… Important documents and we left,” said Flores.
An avid musician, and a senior at Phoenix High School, Flores lost all of his instruments in the Almeda fire. His drums, guitar, piano, flute and more.
Friday, representatives from the symphony met at Phoenix High School and unloaded a truck full of instruments.
Over 100 guitars, trumpets, flutes, and other equipment, all carted into the high school for Flores and his classmates.
Flores said, “Just to be with everyone… To listen to music and play it as a band, I’m really excited about that.”
Mike Derost, the school’s band teacher says his students needed this donation in more ways than one.
“It’s more than a class for them. Its like a second family. And I know our students in band have really bonded together and they’re leaning on each other to really get through these tough times.”
Joelle Graves, Executive Director of the symphony, said it’s looking for service like this while it’s unable to perform during covid-19.
She said, “We’re never going to let this relationship go with this district. We know too many of these kids and teachers. We’ve taught elementary music for them for the last 7 years.”
