Rogue Valley wineries raise money for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two dozen Rogue Valley wineries joined together to raise money for people affected by this year’s devastating fires.
Local vintners announced Wednesday they’re joining together to launch a relief program called “Rogue Valley Wine Country Cares.”
“These devastating fires have affected many of our winery members’ employees, friends, and colleagues,” said Executive Director of Rogue Valley Vintners Gina Bianco. “The goal of Rogue Valley Wine Country Cares is to bring hope to those hit hardest. So many families have lost everything and have no insurance or means to rebuild.”
Participating wineries will donate $10 for every bottle of “Cares” wine sold. 100% of the money will go to families in need, according to Rogue Valley Vintners.
The following wineries are taking part:
- Anchor Valley Wine
- Apricity Vineyard
- Belle Fiore Winery
- Cliff Creek Cellars
- Cowhornw Vineyard and Garden
- DANCIN Vineyards
- Del Rio Vineyards
- Edenvale Winery
- Eliana Wines
- Goldback Wines
- Grizzly Peak Winery
- Hummingbird Estate
- Irvine & Roberts Vineyards
- Naumes Suncrest Winery
- Plaisance Ranch
- Quady North Winery
- Red Hills Cellars
- Red Lily Vineyards
- Rellik Winery
- RoxyAnn Winery
- Schultz Glory Oaks
- Troon Vineyard
- Valley View Winery
- Weisinger Family Winery
Rogue Valley Wine Country Cares will run through October 26. To learn more, visit http://www.roguevalleywinecountry.com