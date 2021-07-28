Home
Rogue Valley’s Redemption Ridge is permanently closing

MEDFORD, Ore. – After four years in the Rogue Valley, a non-profit helping sex trafficking victims is closing. It comes after the recent labor shortage that’s taken over the nation.

Redemption Ridge and the Grace House are permanently closing. It was an organization that took in sexually abused girls from ages 11 to 18 years old. Rather than being another shelter for girls, the board says they tried making it into a home.

“As much as they come with hurts, the story that we like to talk about that’s really the most amazing is the transformation that took place while they were at Grace House,” said Terry Rasmussen,  Redemption Ridge Board President.

Redemption Ridge said there were four girls living at the Grace House before it closed. They are now in other safe homes. The organization says there’s no doubt the Grace House will be used for another non-profit.

