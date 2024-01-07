Judge orders stop of opt outs for the Josephine County Library District

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Josephine County circuit court judge has ordered county commissioners to stop discussing people ‘opting out’ of the library district.

Last month commissioners approved a property owners request to opt out of the voter-approved Josephine Community Library District.

The property owner claimed they don’t benefit from the district.

That led to several more residents filing paperwork to opt out as well.

The library district objected and sought an injunction to stop commissioners further.

Just before Christmas, commissioners said they’d put any future ‘opt out’ decisions on hold, for 60 daysm while they consulted with county attorneys.

The judge ordered the county to respond in writing to his order, by January 15th.

Commissioner Herman Baertshiger tells us the county is working on getting the process correct and the issue might be resolved by mid-month.

