Rum Creek fire intensifies Friday night, forces evacuations in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore — The lightning-caused Rum Creek fire has tripled in size from windy conditions in the area late Friday night – forcing several evacuation notices.

Officials say strong winds in the area increased fire activity, and caused spot fires on both sides of the Rogue River. The fire quickly pushed uphill and the intensity formed a pyrocumulus cloud.

The cloud collapsed which caused gustier winds, and pushed the fire to the south and east.

The fire is currently 4,319 acres and is 0% contained.

Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the increased emergency. The declaration deploys strike teams from the Oregon State Fire Marshal, to help control the fire and assist with structure protection.

Officials note that the Rogue River is closed to boating from Hog Creek through the Wild section for fire operations.

Evacuations are below (Updated as of 11:46 am Saturday)

LEVEL 3 GO : North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road, Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road, Hog Creek; and South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road; includes Rand, Galice, and Galice Creek Road.

LEVEL 2 – BE SET: from North of Galice Road and the Rogue River, South of Lower Grave Creek Road, East of the Rogue River and Taylor Creek, West of Hog Creek Road.

LEVEL 1 – BE READY: North and West of Brimstone, South of Lower Grave Creek Road,East of Lower Grave Creek Road and Angora Road and South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road; includes Rand, Galice, and Galice Creek Road.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.