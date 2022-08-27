What is the best Food Truck in Southern Oregon?

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Best in Southern Oregon Food Truck Competition just started on July 26th.

You can find the competition at Medford’s Pear Blossom Park with the best food trucks around. Organizers say more than 20 trucks are offering anywhere from boba to tacos, and are competing in a variety of categories.

Organizers say a big part of this event is raising money for school supplies for local kids.

“Knowing that there is a big need for a lot of kids in our schools who need school supplies and I know what it is like being a foster kid that didn’t have school supplies and going to school without any good clothes so it is a great feeling to give back and support the community,” said Co-Organizer, Masao Williams.

Williams says there will be live music this weekend with Saturday being a comedy night featuring local comics as well as big names from Las Vegas.

He says if you love food and entertainment, come on down, have some fun and support a good cause.