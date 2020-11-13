Home
Salvation Army and Kelly’s Automotive give cars to fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Salvation Army of Jackson County is still giving away cars to families who lost their vehicles to the Almeda Fire.

Today, 7 families were scheduled to receive a new car, after losing theirs over 2 months ago.

Major Jason Koenig with the local salvation army says that brings the total to 12.

He says at this point Kelly’s Automotive and the Salvation Army have more cars to give than applicants.

If you lost your vehicle to the fire you can apply on its website jacksoncounty.salvationarmy.org.

