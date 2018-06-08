Second year of “Grad Walk” takes Seniors down memory lane

Medford, Ore — Before walking into their futures, Medford High School seniors followed the path that brought them to graduation day.
South and North Medford students united on their old stomping grounds. This time, wearing caps and gowns.
“Graduating high school, the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and then being able to go back and see Hedrick and Lone Pine. It’s awesome to see the teachers who shaped who I am,” said Senior Tyler Dayan.
This is the second year of the ‘Grad Walk’, a chance for Medford High School seniors to retrace the steps that led them to graduation and meet the teachers that helped them along the way.
“We got a chance to see students we had 4 years ago, and it was wonderful,” said Middle School Teacher John Kline.
One goal of the walk, to inspire the classes of 2019, and beyond.
“They come back as wonderful young people and it gives us confidence in the future,” said Kline.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.